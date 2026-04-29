Bo Nix undergoes an “expected clean-up” procedure on his ankle

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week. The visit to Waldrop’s practice in Alabama included a clean-up procedure on Nix’s right ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rapoport added that it was “successful and anticipated.”

Nix fractured his right ankle near the end of the Broncos’ divisional round playoff victory over the Bills. He missed the AFC Championship Game, the first game Nix has missed in his career.

Before his Jan. 20 surgery, Nix called his injury a “simple fracture” that would require only a 4-6 week recovery. He did not mention a necessary follow-up procedure, and team owner Greg Penner said in March that the Broncos were confident Nix would participate in organized team activities as the quarterback was ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Now, the timeline is training camp as the Broncos will be “conservative” with his participation in the offseason program, per Rapoport.

Head coach Sean Payton said this weekend that Nix is “doing great.”

“We’re excited about his progress,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “Nothing to report.”