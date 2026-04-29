Brett Veach told Garrett Nussmeier: You’re going to the best QB room in the NFL

A year ago, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was widely regarded as a first-round draft prospect. So it’s understandable if he was disappointed not to hear his name called until late in the seventh round, when the Chiefs took him with the 249th overall pick.

But when Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach called Nussmeier to let him know where his NFL home would be, Veach told him there’s no better place a quarterback can go than Kansas City.

“I know it’s been a long day, but just know that you’re going to head to the best quarterback room in the NFL here,” Veach told Nussmeier, in video released by the Chiefs. “We’re going to turn this pick in now and make you the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Nussmeier will get to work alongside Patrick Mahomes, as well as Chiefs backup quarterback Justin Fields, and get coached by Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy was UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024, when Nussmeier led LSU to a 34-17 win over UCLA by throwing for 352 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Last time I saw you, I was on the opposite sideline at UCLA,” Bieniemy told Nussmeier. “You had a pretty good game against us. I’m very proud of you and looking forward to having this opportunity to work with you.”

Nussmeier knows he’s not going to a place where he’ll have any opportunity to compete for the starting job, but he’s going to a quarterback room where he’ll learn a lot, and hope to eventually show, somewhere, that he’s capable of being the NFL starting quarterback he was projected as being early in his career at LSU.