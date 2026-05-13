Report: Steelers will play Saints in Paris on October 25

This season, the Saints will host the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in France. Per multiple reports, the opponent will be the Steelers.

The @OzzyNFL account on Twitter, which has been leaking schedule information, posted earlier tonight that Pittsburgh and New Orleans will square off in Paris on October 25. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer has confirmed the news.

All international games that haven’t been previously announced are due to be disclosed on Wednesday morning. This year, nine games will be played on foreign soil: Three in London, one in Paris, one in Madrid, one in Melbourne, one in Germany, one in Rio de Janeiro, and one in Mexico City.

That’s up from five in 2025. And the league, which currently may stage up to 10 international games under the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, hopes to expand that number to 16.