Vikings request interviews with three more GM candidates

The Vikings requested interviews with Lions assistant General Manager Ray Agnew, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt and Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith for their General Manager job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Agnew joined the Lions in 2021 when Brad Holmes became the GM. He was previously with the Rams as director of player personnel.

Burckhardt became the Broncos’ director of player personnel in 2022, but spent 13 years with the Vikings as a pro scout before that.

Smith is in his first year with the Dolphins, but held the same role with the Falcons from 2023-25. He worked his way up in the Commanders’ organization from 2010-20, becoming vice president of player personnel before leaving for the same job with the Falcons in 2021.

The team now has nine external candidates plus internal candidate Rob Brzezinski.

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasely and Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler are the other candidates.