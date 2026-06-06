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Wan’Dale Robinson chose No. 4 to honor Rondale Moore

  
Published June 5, 2026 09:19 PM

Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson wore No. 17 in his four seasons with the Giants. When he signed with the Titans, Robinson could have tried to buy the No. 17 from Chimere Dike, who earned All-Pro honors as a returner last season as a rookie, or pick another number.

He chose another number in honor of a friend.

“I didn’t want [No. 17],” Robinson told Kay Adams of FanDuel TV. “I was going in wanting a single digit, and then also my late friend, Rondale Moore, he wore No. 4. So that was kind of the reasoning behind me getting that number. Just kind of to honor him, and the time that he was here. That’s where I was going in. I wanted No. 4. I don’t know about Carnell [Tate] and exactly what went on with him and Chim. But, yeah, I was good with leaving 17 in the past.”

Tate wore No. 17 at Ohio State. The first-round wide receiver will wear No. 14 with the Titans.

Moore died in February from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robinson and Moore trained together in the Louisville area the final two years of Robinson’s high school career and became fast friends.