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Report: NFL Honors is expected to move to Netflix

  
Published May 12, 2026 10:32 PM

Netflix wants events, not a full-season package. It apparently wants the event that commemorates the best performers of the most recent full season.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reports that Netflix “is closing in on a deal” to stream the 2027 NFL Honors ceremony.

Typically, the awards show is televised by NFL Network and the broadcast network that will be televising the Super Bowl. Per the report, Netflix would “likely” be the exclusive home for the show, if/when a deal is done.

An agreement could be announced as soon as Wednesday, when Netflix conducts its annual “upfront” presentation for advertisers in New York.

The latest edition of the show averaged 3.7 million viewers. While hardly a big number as the usual NFL events go, it’s better than most other TV offerings can muster via live broadcasts.

Netflix will stream five NFL games in 2026. CEO Ted Sarandos said Tuesday that the company does not want a full-season package, as to the NFL or any sport.