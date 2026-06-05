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Myles Garrett’s sights are set on Bruce Smith’s career record of 200 sacks

  
Published June 5, 2026 03:52 AM

Myles Garrett set the NFL record with 23 sacks last season, but he won’t be satisfied until he has the career sack record as well.

Garrett said after the Browns traded him to the Rams this week that he’s friendly with Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith and would love to break Smith’s NFL record of 200 career sacks.

“There’s a big goal out there, that’s 200,” Garrett said in an interview with the Rams’ YouTube channel. “I want to eclipse that, or I want to make it close. I have a good relationship with the guy who has that record, and being able to go get that one would mean a lot to myself, and to him as well.”

The 30-year-old Garrett has 125.5 sacks so far in his career. Smith had 106 sacks at the same age, so Garrett is well ahead of Smith’s pace. But Smith played until he was 40 years old, something not many players can do. So catching Smith won’t be easy for Garrett.

Garrett made clear that he’d love to be known as the greatest pass rusher of all time, but he’d love even more to win a Super Bowl.

“The GOAT talk and all that, I’m sure that will come and go along the way, but I want to win,” Garrett said. “I want to win early and often.”