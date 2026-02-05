Nick Emmanwori: I’ll be good to go on Sunday

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle at practice on Wednesday, but he downplayed any concern about it impacting his availability for Super Bowl LX when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Emmanwori said he rolled his ankle near the end of the team’s practice session and evaluations by the team’s medical staff did not turn up any serious issue. He said he expects to limit his participation on Thursday to the walkthrough portion of practice, but is confident that the “training staff’s got a good plan” heading into the weekend.

“Once I’m out there, my adrenaline will be pumping. Last game of the season, so I’ll be good to go,” Emmanwori said, via Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.

Emmanwori was a second-round pick last year and he had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in 14 regular season games. He has eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the postseason.