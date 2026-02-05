 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jacksonint_260205.jpg
Jackson wants to break mold with men's health
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner 'a little surprised' by Pats' turnaround
nbc_pft_warnerint_260205_copy.jpg
Warner hopes SF returns to 'dominance' with Morris

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
nbc_pft_jacksonint_260205.jpg
Jackson wants to break mold with men’s health
nbc_pft_sauceint_260205.jpg
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_pft_warnerint_260205_copy.jpg
Warner hopes SF returns to ‘dominance’ with Morris

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Nick Emmanwori: I'll be good to go on Sunday

  
Published February 5, 2026 02:50 PM

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle at practice on Wednesday, but he downplayed any concern about it impacting his availability for Super Bowl LX when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Emmanwori said he rolled his ankle near the end of the team’s practice session and evaluations by the team’s medical staff did not turn up any serious issue. He said he expects to limit his participation on Thursday to the walkthrough portion of practice, but is confident that the “training staff’s got a good plan” heading into the weekend.

“Once I’m out there, my adrenaline will be pumping. Last game of the season, so I’ll be good to go,” Emmanwori said, via Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.

Emmanwori was a second-round pick last year and he had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in 14 regular season games. He has eight tackles and a fumble recovery in the postseason.