Dolphins complete interviews with Robert Saleh, Jesse Minter

The Dolphins completed interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Thursday, the team announced.

Every team with an opening has requested to interview Minter, and Saleh is also a candidate for the Titans, Ravens and Cardinals’ jobs.

Minter became the Chargers’ defensive coordinator in 2024, following Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. Minter was the defensive coordinator for two seasons in Ann Arbor.

He has also worked at Vanderbilt, Georgia State, Indiana State, Cincinnati and Notre Dame on the collegiate level, and Minter was with the Ravens from 2017-20.

Saleh is in his second stint as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, rejoining the staff before this season. He previously served in that role from 2017-20 before becoming the Jets’ head coach.

Saleh has also spent time with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans.

The Dolphins also have completed interviews with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. They have requested Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.