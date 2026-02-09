 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klint Kubiak is now free to become the Raiders’ next coach

  
Published February 8, 2026 11:29 PM

With the Seahawks’ season finally ending, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak can embark on his new beginning.

Kubiak is widely expected to become the Raiders’ next head coach.

As we learned eight years ago, when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was expected to become the Colts’ head coach and didn’t, nothing is done until it’s done. This time around, there’s no reason to think Kubiak to the Raiders won’t get done.

And there will be plenty of work to do. Great players make great coaches. The Raiders have many needs. And it’ll be for Kubiak, G.M. John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady to find them.

The key will be the quarterback, as it is for every team. When Kubiak arrived in Seattle a year ago, he inherited Geno Smith. And Kubiak called Smith a “huge draw.”

But Smith, whose 2025 cap number necessitated an extension, wanted more than the Seahawks were willing to pay. So the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders and signed Sam Darnold. (The Raiders could have had Darnold without giving up a third-round draft pick, but they didn’t want him.)

So will it be Geno — who has a fully-guaranteed salary of $26.5 million in 2026 — for the Raiders? Or will the Raiders use the first overall pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza?

They could do both, keeping Geno as the starter for this year while giving Mendoza time to watch and learn the NFL ropes.