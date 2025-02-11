 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klint Kubiak: Coaching Geno Smith a “huge draw” to Seahawks

  
Published February 11, 2025 06:25 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said recently that he believes the team can win a Super Bowl with quarterback Geno Smith and the team’s new offensive coordinator also has positive feelings about what Smith brings to the table.

Klint Kubiak met with the media Tuesday for the first time since being hired by the Seahawks and Smith’s name came up quite a few times during the session. Kubiak called Smith “a guy I want to coach” because of his toughness and the resiliency that has helped him persevere through rough patches in his career as well as in games. Smith has seven fourth-quarter comebacks over the last two seasons and Kubiak said that “fires me up.”

“Geno is a very aggressive player, had a lot of production,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, he’s been doing it for a long time, he’s overcome a lot in his career. I have a lot of respect for Geno, was a huge draw to come here and get to coach him.”

The Seahawks didn’t get much out of their running game in 2025 and marrying improvement in that area with another strong year for Smith looks like it will be the best path to success in Seattle.