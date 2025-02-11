Klint Kubiak: Coaching Geno Smith a “huge draw” to Seahawks

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said recently that he believes the team can win a Super Bowl with quarterback Geno Smith and the team’s new offensive coordinator also has positive feelings about what Smith brings to the table.

Klint Kubiak met with the media Tuesday for the first time since being hired by the Seahawks and Smith’s name came up quite a few times during the session. Kubiak called Smith “a guy I want to coach” because of his toughness and the resiliency that has helped him persevere through rough patches in his career as well as in games. Smith has seven fourth-quarter comebacks over the last two seasons and Kubiak said that “fires me up.”

“Geno is a very aggressive player, had a lot of production,” Kubiak said. “Obviously, he’s been doing it for a long time, he’s overcome a lot in his career. I have a lot of respect for Geno, was a huge draw to come here and get to coach him.”

The Seahawks didn’t get much out of their running game in 2025 and marrying improvement in that area with another strong year for Smith looks like it will be the best path to success in Seattle.