Seahawks receive their Super Bowl LX rings

The Seahawks wrapped up their offseason program by taking some time for one more celebration of their Super Bowl LX win.

After their final minicamp practice on Thursday, the team handed out Super Bowl rings at an event on Thursday night. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams shared his excitement about receiving the ring ahead of the ceremony.

“I was talking about how last night felt like Christmas Eve for me,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “It was hard for me to go to sleep. It was hard for me to stay asleep. I was waking up at, like 3 or 5 a.m. just excited for today. I’m excited for my teammates and it’s just going to feel like a reunion and, kind of make us relive that moment of grinding all last season and this is our reward.”

With the rings in hand, the Seahawks can fully turn the page to trying for another title in 2026. Head coach Mike Macdonald has been stressing the need to “run it forward” rather than run it back, so he’ll likely be pleased to hear guard Grey Zabel’s plans for the bauble. Zabel said he will “probably wear it tonight, then throw it in the safe and move on to next year and go try and get that second one.”