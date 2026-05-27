Mike Macdonald wants Seahawks to “run it forward” instead of running it back

When teams win a championship, it’s common to hear talk about running it back the next season but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is taking a different approach.

The Seahawks are a few months removed from the second championship in franchise history and they have a lot of the key pieces of their Super Bowl team in place as they head into the 2026 season. Macdonald’s message is not to repeat what the Seahawks did on their way to beating the Patriots in February, but to use it as a starting point for even more growth.

“We’re using the term, we want to run it forward, ‘it’ meaning our process and who we are,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “I think this is going to be a conversation that we’re going to talk about consistently. I don’t think it’s a one-and-done type of conversation. Really, it’s just how we talk about, how we operate all the time. It’s something that we’re having conversations with our team and our units every day about who we want to be and how we want to do things, and this situation is no different. It’s really nothing more or less than that.”

Only two teams have been able to win back-to-back Super Bowls this century, which underscores the challenge that is in front of the Seahawks. Macdonald said he hasn’t “sensed an ounce of complacency” so far this offseason, which makes it likely that he’ll keep pushing the “run it forward” mantra in the coming months.