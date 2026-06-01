Christian Gonzalez skipping OTAs as he seeks a long-term deal

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is staying away from the team’s organized team activities as he seeks a contract extension.

Teammate Marcus Jones explained Gonzalez’s stance during Drake Maye’s MayeDay Softball Classic. (Gonzalez participated in the event but apparently didn’t speak to the media.)

“It’s a day-by-day thing. I’ve been in the situation of learning about how contract negotiations stuff goes about,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “At the end of the day, they want what’s best for them, and he wants what’s best for him as well.”

The Patriots exercised the fifth-year option on Gonzalez’s contract, which would pay him $18.1 million for the 2027 season. He is scheduled to make $2.259 million in base salary this season.

Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie is at the top of the market at the position with an annual average of $31 million. Gonzalez and Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who also is seeking an extension, share the same agent.

Gonzalez, the 17th overall pick in 2023, made second-team All-Pro in 2024 and the Pro Bowl in 2025. He has totaled 145 tackles, two interceptions, 24 pass breakups and a sack in three seasons.

“He means a lot. When it comes down to it, we support him and also the organization,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, that’s their thing. We’re ready when it comes down to him. I know he’s always one of those guys where no matter where he’s at, he’s always working.”