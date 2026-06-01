A.J. Brown will wear No. 1 with Patriots

A.J. Brown became the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver as soon as the trade with Philadelphia became official on Monday.

Appropriately, Brown will wear No. 1 with his new team.

The Patriots announced Brown’s new jersey number while announcing the trade that sent him to New England in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

He wore No. 11 in his three seasons with the Titans and his four seasons with the Eagles. That number, which wide receiver Julian Edelman once wore in New England, was available with the Patriots after they released quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Instead, Brown will go back to his college number.

He wore No. 1 at Ole Miss.