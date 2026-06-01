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A.J. Brown: I’m thankful for every moment I had in midnight green

  
Published June 1, 2026 06:11 PM

A.J. Brown deleted his X account, but he still has his Instagram account. That’s what he used to thank the organization, teammates and Eagles fans after the trade from Philadelphia became official on Monday afternoon.

“Eagles Nation,

“Thank you for welcoming my family and me with open arms from day one. This city, this locker room, and this fan base will always hold a special place in my heart.

“To my brothers in that locker room: Thank you for going to battle with me every single day. The memories we made together, on and off the field, are something I’ll carry with me forever.

“To the coaching staff, trainers, equipment staff, cafeteria workers, and the cleaning crew: Thank you for everything you do behind the scenes to keep us going. There are so many people in the building who make it possible for us to go out there and compete, and I’m grateful for all of you.

“Playing for this city has been an honor, and I’m thankful for every moment I had in midnight green.

“Thank you, Philly. Much love always. God bless.”

In four seasons in Philadelphia, Green made 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns.