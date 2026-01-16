Proximity to electrical substation catches fire as potential explanation for 49ers’ injuries

In recent days, an unusual theory has emerged to explain the rash of 49ers’ injuries. On Thursday, it became the subject of an article from Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports.com.

It goes like this. The 49ers practice next to an electrical substation operated by Silicon Valley Power. The question is whether time spent in proximity to low-frequency electromagnetic fields weakens tendons and causes soft-tissue damage.

Fleming reports, citing a “bevy of medical experts,” that the science doesn’t support the connection. The bigger logical flaw seems to be that the 49ers have practiced in the same facility since 1988. They’ve won three Super Bowls, and qualified for three others, practicing there.

Should any team that has a rash of injuries resist chalking it up to bad luck and explore and any all potential explanations beyond “shit happens”? Yes. If there’s nothing to this one, however, the 49ers need to persuade some of the former players who have been giving credence to the idea that there’s a link.

Especially after Sunday’s Achilles tendon tear suffered by tight end George Kittle.

Over the past two years, the 49ers have had more than their fair share of injuries. The fact that they’re still competing for a Super Bowl berth is amazing, and a testament to the players they have and their coaches.