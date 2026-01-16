Indiana begins effort to pass legislation to pay for new Bears stadium

As the Bears prepare to play a significant postseason game in their longtime home of Soldier Field, the process of finding a new home continues.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an Indiana senator has introduced a bill that would establish the funding mechanism for a stadium on the other side of the Illinois state line.

The expansion of the potential universe of locations to include Indiana happened after the Bears encountered chronic difficulty when it comes to getting sufficient governmental support of a new stadium in Illinois.

The development comes of the heels of Commissioner Roger Goodell touring multiple potential stadium sites, including the Arlington Heights property that the Bears own and two different potential locations in Northwest Indiana.

With relocation out of Chicago not an option, the Bears have created (intentionally or not) a two-state competition for the team, like the Chiefs did between Missouri and Kansas. In that case, Kansas apparently has won. For now, there’s at least a chance Indiana will wrest the Bears away from Illinois.