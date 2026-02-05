 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jed York on substation injury theory: “I think we can debunk it”

  
Published February 5, 2026 12:16 AM

The 49ers have a perception problem when it comes to the possibility that their uptick in injuries has been caused by the proximity of the team’s practice facility to an electrical substation.

Owner Jed York addressed the situation during a Wednesday visit to the Up & Adams show.

“That’s been there since 1987,” York said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Jerry Rice was there. It didn’t seem to affect Jerry Rice. It seems like Jerry Rice can still play today. I don’t believe that that’s something that is a real issue. . . . I think we can debunk it.”

They need to. Quickly. Because it will potentially impact the team’s ability to attract free agents. All things equal, who would choose the 49ers over a team that doesn’t practice next to an electrical substation? That will force the 49ers to sweeten the pot in order to win a jump ball for a player when competing with another team.

“I think that’s something that would deter people away from coming here, or vice versa, if it’s not an issue, it would bring people in,” Cardinals tight end Trey McBride told the Chronicle. “But I think it’s something that needs to be looked at. . . . Obviously it’s gotten a lot more traction recently, so hopefully they will study it and get it figured out soon. . . .

“Honestly, I just know being that close to it cannot be beneficial for your body. So if anything, it’s a negative thing that they have there.”

Even if the 49ers secure an official certificate from an accredited university or other governmental agency declaring the theory to be nonsense, hooey, and/or poppycock, some will still believe it. That’s one of the basic problems of post-truth America; people believe whatever they want to believe, with facts being irrelevant annoyances.