Patriots waited until this week to install all of their game plan

The Patriots installed much of their game plan during practices last week in Foxborough.

However, coach Mike Vrabel told pool reporter Lindsay Jones of The Ringer that his staff saved several elements of that plan to present to players this week. It came at the suggestion of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is coaching in his 10th Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots’ staff.

“No one has more experience than Josh with this, and he felt like that we needed to do something to keep them engaged and stimulated, so they weren’t looking at some things for the second or third time,” Vrabel said in the pool report.

Team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft arrived at the team’s practice at Stanford University in Palo Alto accompanied by former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Like McDaniels, the Krafts and Edelman are familiar with Super Bowl prep, but it’s all new for most of Vrabel’s squad.

No Patriot remains on the roster from their last Super Bowl, and only five players on the current roster have previous Super Bowl experience.