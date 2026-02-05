 Skip navigation
pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
Dart: Harbaugh is 'the best'
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Patriots waited until this week to install all of their game plan

  
Published February 4, 2026 09:52 PM

The Patriots installed much of their game plan during practices last week in Foxborough.

However, coach Mike Vrabel told pool reporter Lindsay Jones of The Ringer that his staff saved several elements of that plan to present to players this week. It came at the suggestion of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is coaching in his 10th Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots’ staff.

“No one has more experience than Josh with this, and he felt like that we needed to do something to keep them engaged and stimulated, so they weren’t looking at some things for the second or third time,” Vrabel said in the pool report.

Team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft arrived at the team’s practice at Stanford University in Palo Alto accompanied by former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Like McDaniels, the Krafts and Edelman are familiar with Super Bowl prep, but it’s all new for most of Vrabel’s squad.

No Patriot remains on the roster from their last Super Bowl, and only five players on the current roster have previous Super Bowl experience.