49ers say Keion White underwent successful surgery after gunshot wound to ankle

  
Published February 9, 2026 11:49 PM

49ers defensive lineman Keion White underwent successful surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers made that announcement on Monday night. Maiocco adds that the team has not put a timetable on White’s return.

White was shot early Monday on Mission Street in San Francisco.

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 2023, White was traded to the 49ers during the 2025 season. He’s under contract through 2026, at a salary of $1.812 million.

He appeared in nine games with two starts for the 49ers, and he played in both postseason games.