Kenneth Walker credits whole offense for running success

Only one person was named the Super Bowl MVP, but Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker says his big game at Super Bowl LX was a total team effort.

Walker said the Seahawks went into the Super Bowl confident that their offense could move the ball on the ground against the Patriots, and everyone on the offense executed their game plan.

“We worked on the run game all week leading up to the game,” Walker said. “I’ve got to give the credit to the o-line, the wide receivers and the tight ends. They were detailed in the run game and did their job, and made my job a lot easier.”

Walker is the first running back to to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis 28 years ago.