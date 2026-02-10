Former Lions defender Tracy Scroggins dies at 56

Former Lions defensive lineman/linebacker Tracy Scroggins died on Monday at the age of 56.

“We join the NFL community in mourning the loss of Lions Legend Tracy Scroggins,” the Lions said in a social media post.

The Lions selected Scroggins in the second round of the 1992 draft out of Tulsa. He spent his entire 10-year career with the Lions, appearing in 142 games.

His 60.5 career sacks rank seventh in team history.

Scroggins’ family released a statement to TMZ: “Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance. While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends.”

The family also said Scroggins suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, though CTE is diagnosed only through a neuropathological autopsy performed after death. It is unclear whether Scroggins’ family will have his brain tested.

“Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty,” the statement continued. “However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace.”

Scroggins was one of nearly 5,000 players to file concussion-related lawsuits against the NFL before the league’s sweeping concussion settlement in 2015. He filed an additional claim against the NFL in 2016.