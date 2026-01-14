Dante Moore will return to Oregon for the 2026 season

Dante Moore will not be entering the NFL in 2026.

The Oregon quarterback announced that he will be returning to school for another season. Moore led the Ducks to the college football semifinals, but they lost to Indiana last Friday.

Indiana’s quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite to be the first player selected in April’s draft given the Raiders’ need for a long-term answer at quarterback. Moore was seen as a contender to be the next player drafted given the Jets’ need for the same, but Wednesday’s decision opens the field up to a number of possibilities at that spot.

With Moore staying in school, names like Ty Simpson and Trinidad Chambliss will now jockey to be the second quarterback off the board.