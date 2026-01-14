 Skip navigation
Ravens announce interview with Jesse Minter

  
Published January 14, 2026 03:51 PM

The Ravens announced that they have wrapped up their 10th head coaching interview.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is the latest candidate to meet with the team. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also had an interview with the Ravens on Wednesday.

Minter was a defensive assistant on John Harbaugh’s staff from 2017-2020 and then spent a year at Vanderbilt before joining Harbaugh’s brother Jim as the defensive coordinator at Michigan. He joined the younger Harbaugh in making the move to the Chargers in 2024.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores have also interviewed with Baltimore. Their General Manager Eric DeCosta indicated that the team expects to have around 16 interviews before whittling down the list of candidates.