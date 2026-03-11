 Skip navigation
Darnell Savage agrees to one-year deal with Steelers

  
Published March 11, 2026 06:47 AM

Veteran safety Darnell Savage plans to be a Steeler in 2026.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Savage has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC North team.

Savage opened the 2025 season with the Jaguars, but was released after appearing in two games with the team. He signed with the Commanders and appeared in eight games before being released again in December. Savage landed with the Bills and saw action for them in two regular season games as well as one playoff contest.

Savage had 21 tackles and a forced fumble across the three stops. The 2019 Packers first-round pick has 371 tackles, 10 interceptions, a sack, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for his career.