49ers agree to terms with former Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:41 AM

The 49ers have added some depth to their offensive line.

Former Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth has agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Toth played both guard and center for the Eagles last year, playing in all 17 games with four starts. Adding depth to the offensive line was a priority for 49ers General Manager John Lynch, and Toth fits what the 49ers were looking for.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Army in 2018, Toth has had three different stints with the Eagles and also spent time with the Cardinals and Panthers.