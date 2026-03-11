Maxx Crosby back in Las Vegas to rehab, surgeon says his recovery is going well

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose trade to the Ravens fell through on Tuesday, is back in Las Vegas and rehabbing as his doctor says his recovery from knee surgery is on track.

Crosby will be rehabbing in the Raiders facility and his mindset is to play for the Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s still possible that Crosby could be traded, but after the Ravens’ medical staff didn’t clear him, it’s unclear whether any other team would be willing to give up the two first-round picks the Raiders are looking for.

Crosby’s surgeon, Neal ElAttrache told ESPN that Crosby is on track in his recovery.

“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program. . . . He feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery,” ElAttrache said. “We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process. This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.”

For now, the plan is for Crosby’s return to performance to be with the Raiders.