 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynotrade_260310.jpg
Florio: Deeper reason for BAL nixing Crosby deal
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynotrade_260310.jpg
Florio: Deeper reason for BAL nixing Crosby deal
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maxx Crosby back in Las Vegas to rehab, surgeon says his recovery is going well

  
Published March 11, 2026 06:46 AM

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, whose trade to the Ravens fell through on Tuesday, is back in Las Vegas and rehabbing as his doctor says his recovery from knee surgery is on track.

Crosby will be rehabbing in the Raiders facility and his mindset is to play for the Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s still possible that Crosby could be traded, but after the Ravens’ medical staff didn’t clear him, it’s unclear whether any other team would be willing to give up the two first-round picks the Raiders are looking for.

Crosby’s surgeon, Neal ElAttrache told ESPN that Crosby is on track in his recovery.

“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program. . . . He feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery,” ElAttrache said. “We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process. This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.”

For now, the plan is for Crosby’s return to performance to be with the Raiders.