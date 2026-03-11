 Skip navigation
Report: Colts, Daniel Jones optimistic about getting a deal done today

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:17 AM

The Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones are getting closer to a new deal.

The sides have made significant progress on a two-year contract and are optimistic that the deal could get done today, according to NFL Network.

The Colts put the transition tag on Jones, which means he’s free to negotiate with any other team, and if he signs with another team, the Colts would have the option of either matching that team’s offer or letting him walk, with the Colts getting no compensation. The Colts have said they want Jones to be their starting quarterback going forward, although Jones is coming off a torn Achilles tendon, which complicates matters.

Jones was playing some of the best football of his career last year prior to his season-ending injury, and the Colts were in contention at 8-4. But they lost their final five games after Jones’ injury and missed the playoffs.

Now they’re optimistic that Jones will be back in 2026, healthy, and playing like he did in 2025.