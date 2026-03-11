Since Geno Smith’s time as Jets’ QB1 ended, they’ve had 13 starting quarterbacks

Drafted in 2013, Geno Smith was the Jets’ starting quarterback for both of his first two years in the NFL. That ended after he was sucker punched by linebacker IK Enemkpali in the locker room during August 15.

Since then, the Jets have had 13 different starting quarterbacks. (Technically, Smith started one game in 2016, his last year with the Jets.)

They were: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, Luke Falk, Trevor Siemian, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Tim Boyle, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook.

Now, Geno returns. (Unless the Jets back out of the trade with the Jets.) He’ll presumably be the starter again.

Their next moves remain to be seen. Fields presumably will be cut. They may draft someone. They may sign another veteran. (Fields and Cook are the only two currently under contract.)

Geno Smith will be the guy, until further notice. And they got him for only $3.3 million in 2026.