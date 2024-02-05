 Skip navigation
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl

February 5, 2024 06:35 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
