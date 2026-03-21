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Eli Tomac traps Justin Cooper’s leg in heat race crash, Tomac races in LCQ for first time in seven years
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Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Kentucky NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets
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Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen win Birmingham heats; Eli Tomac crashes and heads to the LCQ
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PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
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Highlights: 2026 Louisiana Derby
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Highlights: 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks

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SX 2026 Rd 05 Glendale 450 Eli Tomac closeup.jpg
Eli Tomac traps Justin Cooper’s leg in heat race crash, Tomac races in LCQ for first time in seven years
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Kentucky NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Hunter Lawrence 01.jpg
Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen win Birmingham heats; Eli Tomac crashes and heads to the LCQ
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

pl_update_260321.jpg
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
nbc_horse_louisianaderbyrace_250321.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Louisiana Derby
nbc_horse_jeffrubyrace_260321.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks

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Watch Now

What we've learned on the road to Kentucky Derby

March 21, 2026 07:02 PM
The studio crew discuss some of the top horses expected to run in the Kentucky Derby and share top takeaways from the Derby qualifiers so far with many more to come before Churchill Downs.

Latest Clips

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