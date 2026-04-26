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Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
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Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
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Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
2026 NFL Draft Day Three Recap: Bills take Skyler Bell, Titans add Nick Singleton to backfield
Sabastian Sawe Marathon World Record
Sabastian Sawe runs first sub-2-hour marathon race, shatters world record in London
MLB: SEP 23 Royals at Angels
How to watch Angels vs. Royals on Peacock and NBCSN: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_connordraftreax_260426.jpg
Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_moto_seth_intrv_260425.jpg
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
nbc_moto_daxton_260425.jpg
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia

April 26, 2026 10:53 AM
Relive the muddy, rainy action from Round 15 of the Supercross season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_connordraftreax_260426.jpg
05:41
Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_moto_seth_intrv_260425.jpg
01:04
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
nbc_moto_daxton_260425.jpg
40
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
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02:10
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
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53
Lawrence has ‘extra fuel’ after losing red plate
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01:16
Roczen ‘really enjoying’ late surge in season
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01:14
Webb ‘went full send’ for runner-up at Philly
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02:20
Roczen battles mud for 450 points lead at Philly
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03:12
Davies storms to 250 East title in Philadelphia
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02:12
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
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02:01
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
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01:59
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO
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02:21
What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft
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03:06
Giants ‘undecided’ in signing back OBJ
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01:39
Florio: Tisch in Giants draft room a bad look
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01:53
Cardinals’ QB situation more in the air with Beck
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01:54
Steelers drafting QB Allar is ‘awkward’
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01:52
Eagles jump in front of Steelers to draft Lemon
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01:57
Raiders scoop up falling McCoy in fourth round
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02:04
Vikings trade Greenard to Eagles to save cap
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05:33
Keys for Pistons, Magic with Orlando up 2-1
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03:38
Hart: Knicks must continue urgency in Game 5
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02:51
Spike Lee stops by after Knicks take Game 4 in ATL
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02:00
Highlights: Knicks lock down Hawks to even series
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01:59
McVay was ‘salty’ that Rams drafted Simpson
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01:29
Towns: Knicks understood magnitude of Game 4
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55
Bridges hits blind shot on the floor after whistle
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01:54
SGA sets playoff career-high in Game 3 against PHX
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01:59
Highlights: Thunder roll past Suns behind SGA’s 42
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01:07
Thunder take commanding 3-0 series lead over Suns