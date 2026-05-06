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MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6
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Astros’ Carlos Correa faces season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle
Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth ready to take next big step after franchise’s first playoff run

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Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
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Watch Now

Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?

May 6, 2026 12:03 PM
Drew Dinsick gives a deep dive into betting the Eastern Conference, explaining why he expects the Knicks to face the Pistons in the conference finals, with Detroit getting the edge.

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