Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Emilio Pagán facing lengthy absence, Braves get Raisel Iglesias back

In this week’s Closer Report, Raisel Iglesias returned and got to work right away with game action in his first day back. Devin Williams seems to be turning things around. And Rico Garcia is stepping in for the injured Ryan Helsley in Baltimore. All that and more as we break down the last week in saves around baseball.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

▶ Tier 1

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Miller struck out the side against the White Sox on Sunday for his 11th save of the season, then collected two more strikeouts in a non-save situation against the Giants on Wednesday. He sports a 1.04 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, and an incredible 34/3 K/BB ratio across 17 1/3 innings.

Smith worked a clean four-out save against the Athletics on Friday, then struck out the side for his ninth save on Wednesday against the Royals. He’s allowed one run over his last ten appearances. He holds a 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts across 16 1/3 innings.

After Muñoz put together a couple of clean outings, he blew a save against the Royals on Saturday. He recovered with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts on Monday for a save, then took the loss on Tuesday after giving up a solo homer in a tie game. The 27-year-old right-hander continues to collect strikeouts in bunches. And his underlying numbers suggest he’s still one of the top closers to roster over the rest of the season.

Duran was activated from the injured list on Tuesday and made an appearance against the Athletics with a nine-run lead to shake off some rust. He allowed one run on three walks and a hit while striking out two. The extended outing made him unavailable for the save chance on Wednesday against the A’s, with Brad Keller picking up his third save. But expect Keller to take a back seat for regular closing duties now that Duran is back.

Chapman continues to do his thing. He locked down a pair of saves this week against the Astros and Tigers. The 38-year-old left-hander is up to seven saves with a 0.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts across 11 2/3 innings.

▶ Tier 2

Raisel Iglesias- Atlanta Braves

Riley O’Brien - St. Louis Cardinals

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

David Bednar - New York Yankees

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Baker - Tampa Bay Rays

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Braves put Iglesias right back on the mound for a save situation on Tuesday after coming off the injured list. He struck out two in a scoreless frame to convert his sixth save and has yet to allow an earned run over 9 2/3 innings. His return shifts Robert Suarez back into a setup role. Suarez picked up a win with a scoreless eighth inning on Tuesday.

O’Brien surrendered two runs but held on to convert a save against the Dodgers on Saturday. He then needed just three pitches to record the final two outs on Monday against the Brewers for his tenth save to go with a 2.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 19/1 K/BB ratio across 17 innings.

Palencia made his return from the injured list this week. He made his first appearance back on Tuesday in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Reds, holding them scoreless before the game went to extras. Meanwhile, Bednar pitched a scoreless inning against the Orioles on Sunday, then converted a five-out save against the Rangers on Tuesday while giving up one run. He’s not walking batters or giving up home runs. It’s a .383 BABIP that’s the culprit of any troubles for Bednar.

Scott struck out two in a clean inning against the Cardinals on Sunday for his second save, then worked a perfect frame against the Astros in a non-save situation on Wednesday. He should continue to see most save situations for an extended time with Edwin Díaz out for a few months. Alex Vesia has also been incredibly effective, but also throws from the left side.

Baker has turned into one of the better closers so far this season. He locked down two more saves for the Rays this week, giving him nine with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings. The Rays will still play the matchup game when it suits them best, such as Wednesday, with Baker pitching the eighth and the left-handed Ian Seymour getting the ninth for the save. But Baker has solidified himself as the go-to option to close out games.

Sewald made one appearance in a non-save situation this week, striking out the only two batters he faced. The 35-year-old right-hander remains at seven saves with a 3.86 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts across 11 2/3 innings.

▶ Tier 3

Devin Williams - New York Mets

Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays

Kenley Jansen - Detroit Tigers

Seranthony Domínguez - Chicago White Sox

Abner Uribe - Milwaukee Brewers

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

Rico Garcia - Baltimore Orioles

It’s a better stretch for Williams now as he’s put together a couple of good weeks on the mound. He made four scoreless appearances, including three clean saves. He’s now up to five with a 6.17 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts across 11 2/3 innings.

Varland made three appearances in non-save situations as the Blue Jays saw no save chances. He remains in line for saves ahead of Jeff Hoffman, who continues to work primarily in the seventh inning. Varland has posted a 0.48 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts across 18 2/3 innings.

Jansen was held out for a few games as he was dealing with some groin soreness. He returned on Monday with a scoreless inning against the Red Sox. Kyle Finnegan had converted his first save in place of Jansen. Meanwhile, Will Vest landed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Domínguez made one appearance this week, stepping in for the final two outs against the Padres on Saturday for his eighth save. In Milwaukee, Uribe worked a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Saturday for his third save. He then gave up one run in a non-save situation against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Trevor Megill continues to work in a setup role. He pitched a clean inning behind Uribe on Saturday, then gave up a run on Wednesday.

Erceg had a big week on the mound, collecting three saves for the Royals to give him ten on the season. He’s made seven straight scoreless outings, striking out nine in that span. Erceg’s role got a bit more secure on Wednesday as Carlos Estévez departed his rehab outing with shoulder discomfort.

Garcia is having an incredible season so far. The one hit he’s allowed also represents the only earned run he’s given up, a solo homer on April 21. He’ll be filling in as closer in Ryan Helsley’s absence. Helsley landed on the 15-day injured list last week with right elbow inflammation. He could begin a throwing program later this week, but there’s no clear timetable for a return. Garcia should be added across all leagues for those looking for saves. Andrew Kittredge has struggled over his last couple of outings, likely taking him out of the running for saves.

▶ Tier 4

Jacob Latz - Texas Rangers

Gregory Soto/Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Gus Varland - Washington Nationals

Jack Perkins - Athletics

Tyler Phillips - Miami Marlins

Tony Santillan/Graham Ashcraft - Cincinnati Reds

Bryan King - Houston Astros

Latz has settled in as the Rangers’ closer. He picked up his third save with a clean inning against the Tigers on Friday, then pitched the ninth with a five-run lead on Wednesday against the Yankees. The 30-year-old left-hander now has a 0.96 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 18 2/3 innings.

Soto recorded four clean outs with two strikeouts on Sunday against the Reds to fall in line for a win, then closed out Wednesday’s game with a one-run lead against the Diamondbacks for his second save of the season. This came one day after Santana surrendered two runs to Arizona. Soto has been the better of the two, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over 18 innings.

Varland picked up a save against the Mets last Thursday, then gave up a run on Sunday before Richard Lovelady stepped in for the final two outs against the Brewers. Varland remains the only reliever worth rostering if chasing saves on the Nationals. He holds a 3.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 13 1/3 innings.

Perkins has been the best reliever in the Athletics’ bullpen and seemed to be settling in as the team’s closer until pitching the seventh and giving up four runs, two earned, to get charged with a blown save on Wednesday. He had converted his third save against the Royals last Thursday. Still, he’s probably the reliever to roster in Sacramento. Perkins owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings.

No save chances for the Marlins this week, but Phillips was used for three scoreless innings against the Phillies on Sunday. There’s still no timetable for a return for Pete Fairbanks.

Emilio Pagán was carted off with a severe hamstring injury on Tuesday against the Cubs. He suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that is going to sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks. Ashcraft got the first save chance in his absence on Wednesday and blew a two-run lead to Chicago. Santillan was unavailable after pitching in two of the last three days. Santillan hasn’t been quite as effective as he’s been over the last couple of years, displaying diminished velocity and a higher walk rate. Expect him and Ashcraft to be in the mix for save chances.

▶ Tier 5

Kaleb Killian/Ryan Walker/Keaton Winn - San Francisco Giants

Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

Eric Orze/Justin Topa - Minnesota Twins

Sam Bachman/Ryan Zeferjahn - Los Angeles Angels

The Giants’ situation is nearing untouchable territory. Walker was charged with two blown saves this week, then gave up two more runs on Wednesday against the Padres. It was Kilian who converted the team’s only save this week and probably the only reliever worth speculating on in San Francisco. And in Anaheim, the Angels activated Kirby Yates on Monday, but held him out of Tuesday’s game with a one-run lead and Wednesday’s game with a six-run lead. It seems they are waiting to give him some lower-leverage work before giving him a chance to work into save situations.

