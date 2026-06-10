Mariners vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Mariners and the Orioles continue their series tonight in Baltimore, with Seattle taking the first two games and pushing their record to 36–32 in the process. The Orioles, meanwhile, have dropped four straight and are quickly erasing any momentum gained from wins in five of the previous six games prior to this slide.

Last night’s 6–5 extra-inning win for the Mariners boiled down to Seattle getting excellent starting pitching and doing just enough at the plate to earn the win while the O’s struggled to string hits together. Seattle converted its power opportunities (two homers, 6 runs on 11 hits), while Baltimore went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. The Mariners jumped ahead on a three-run homer from Mitch Garver in the fourth and carried a lead into the late innings behind a strong outing from Logan Gilbert, who retired the final 14 batters he faced over six innings. Baltimore rallied in the ninth, highlighted by Coby Mayo’s game-tying home run and a sequence that brought them back from 4–2 down to force extras. But in the 10th, Randy Arozarena delivered the decisive blow — a two-run homer to open the inning — and the Mariners held on from there despite a brief scare in the bottom half.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features George Kirby getting the ball for Seattle against Brandon Young of the Orioles. Kirby owns a record of 5–5 with a 4.04 ERA. He has become a middle of the rotation arm, capable of working deep into games with solid control (64 strikeouts in 78 innings). Young has been one of Baltimore’s more effective pitchers sporting a record of 4–1 with a 3.47 ERA.

From a hitter matchup perspective, Baltimore actually has several hitters that have seen success against Kirby. Pete Alonso stands out (3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI), while Gunnar Henderson (.438 average in 16 at-bats) has also had consistent success. Colton Cowser (.375 in 8 AB) and Tyler O’Neill (.333 in limited chances) have chipped in as well, suggesting the Orioles lineup could get to Kirby. Mariners’ hitters have little to no meaningful history against Brandon Young.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Mariners vs. Orioles

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MASN, Mariners.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Mariners vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-113), Baltimore Orioles (-107)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+141), Orioles +1.5 (-171)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Mariners vs. Orioles for June 10

Mariners: George Kirby

Season Totals: 78.0 IP, 5-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 64K, 18 BB

George Kirby Season Totals: 78.0 IP, 5-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 64K, 18 BB Orioles: Brandon Young

Brandon Young Season Totals: 49.1 IP, 4-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37K, 17 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Mariners vs. Orioles

Randy Arozarena had 3 hits last night and has hit in 5 straight games (10-19)

had 3 hits last night and has hit in 5 straight games (10-19) Julio Rodriguez is hitting .188 in June with but 1 HR and 2 RBI

is hitting .188 in June with but 1 HR and 2 RBI Pete Alonso is 1-11 over the last 3 games

is 1-11 over the last 3 games Taylor Ward is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) and has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games (11-28)

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-11) and has hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games (11-28) Gunnar Henderson is 1-11 over his last 3 games and has not homered since hitting a pair on May 27th

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Mariners vs. Orioles

The Orioles are 32-36 on the Run Line this season

The Mariners are 27-41 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 32 times in Seattle’s 66 games this season (32-34-2)

The OVER has cashed 39 times in the Orioles’ 68 games this season (39-27-2)

Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS It's an American League clash on Sunday Night Baseball this week, with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Watch on NBC and Peacock at 7 pm ET.

Expert picks & predictions: Mariners vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 9.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: