Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7

Pittsburgh evened up the season series with Arizona after a 1-0 win on Wednesday night. Arizona was shutout for the third time this season and two in the past week. It was the ninth game of the year that Pittsburgh has been involved in a shutout.

Arizona dropped its fifth game in the last six contests to put the Diamondbacks in the midst of its worst stretch of the season. In that six-game span, Arizona is 24th with a 5.22 team ERA, and the offense is ranked last with a .201 batting average. Zac Gallen gets the start for Arizona. At one point, the Diamondbacks won three of four with Gallen on the mound, but they’ve lost the last two.

Pittsburgh has won four of the last five games and posted their second shutout in that span on Wednesday night. The Pirates have also allowed 9 and 7 earned runs in that five game stretch. Pittsburgh will turn to Mitch Keller after Paul Skenes’ dominant 8.0 inning showing. The Pirates have won three straight with Keller on the bump.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Pirates at Diamondbacks



Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 3:40 PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (-108), Pittsburgh Pirates (-112)

Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-175), Pirates -1.5 (+144)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Diamondbacks



Thursday’s pitching matchup (May 6): Mitch Keller vs. Zac Gallen



Pirates: Mitch Keller

2026 stats: 41.0 IP, 3-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 Ks, 12 BB



Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen

2026 Stats: 32.1 IP, 1-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 Ks, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Pirates’ Nick Gonzales is hitting .309 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 123 at-bats

is hitting .309 with 38 hits and 43 total bases over 123 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .186 with 22 hits and 33 strikeouts over 118 at-bats

is hitting .186 with 22 hits and 33 strikeouts over 118 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .364 with 40 hits and 69 total bases over 110 at-bats

is hitting .364 with 40 hits and 69 total bases over 110 at-bats The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte is hitting .215 with 29 hits and 28 strikeouts over 135 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants



The Pirates are 20-17 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 23-12 ATS this season, ranking second-best

The Diamondbacks are 20-13-2 to the Over this season

The Pirates are 20-16-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game two between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.0

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