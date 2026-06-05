Mets vs Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5

The San Diego Padres (32-29) and New York Mets (27-35) meet for the first time this season at Petco Park for a three-game weekend series. San Diego enters on their longest losing streak of the season, while New York is starting to warm up.

New York is 5-2 over the last seven games, which includes a four-game winning streak. The Mets are hitting .240 over the last week (20th) with nine home runs (9th) and a bottom 10 walk to strikeout ratio. The Mets have a day off after the Padres series, then six consecutive home games.

San Diego has lost five straight games and nine of the past 10. The Padres are coming off a six-game road trip that resulted in one win and five losses. San Diego has the second-worst batting average (.187) over the last five games and the fifth-most strikeouts (50).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Mets at Padres



Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-132), New York Mets (+109)

Spread: Padres -1.5 (+168), Mets +1.5 (-205)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Padres



Friday’s pitching matchup (June 5): Christian Scott vs. Michael King



Padres: Michael King

2026 stats: 68.0 IP, 4-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 Ks, 29 BB



Phillies: Christian Scott

2026 Stats: 30.1 IP, 1-0, 2.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 38 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .270 with 61 hits and 73 total bases over 226 at-bats

is hitting .270 with 61 hits and 73 total bases over 226 at-bats The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .174 with 37 hits and 58 strikeouts over 213 at-bats

is hitting .174 with 37 hits and 58 strikeouts over 213 at-bats The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .293 with 49 hits and 94 total bases over 167 at-bats

is hitting .293 with 49 hits and 94 total bases over 167 at-bats The Mets’ Bo Bichette is hitting .226 with 56 hits and 44 strikeouts over 248 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Padres



The Padres are 34-27 ATS

The Mets are 36-26 ATS, ranking fifth-best

The Padres are 35-25-1 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Mets are 30-27-5 to the Under, ranking eighth-best

The Padres are 18-14 ATS at home

The Mets are 13-19 ATS on the road, ranking sixth-worst

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Mets

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.0

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