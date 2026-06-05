Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5

The Red Sox (26-35) and the Yankees (37-25) renew one of the more storied rivalries in sports tonight in the Bronx, opening a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. Boston is happy to be on the road after losing yesterday. They were waxed by the Orioles, 8-2, to drop their eighth series of the season at Fenway. Their futility at home is a big reason why they own the cellar in the American League East. The Yankees found out yesterday Aaron Judge (stress fracture of the first rib) will be sidelined for at least the next 6-8 weeks before going out and salvaging the final game of their three-game series against the Guardians. New York sits ½ game behind the Rays in the AL East.

Getting runners to cross home plate has been a major issue for Boston. They have scored the third fewest runs in baseball. Of late, they have shown signs of breaking out but the consistency has not been there. For example, take the last six games. In those contests, the Red Sox have scored 3, 9, 9, 2, 8, and 2 runs. They are 3-3 in those six games and there is little question which games were wins and which were losses.

Conversely, the Yankees have scored the fifth most runs in baseball. The Bronx Bombers have beaten up the bad teams and played a little over .500 ball against teams above .500 (10-8). Ben Rice has been the primary producer on offense hitting .300 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. The issue for New York is the bottom of the order. Austin Wells is hitting .169, Anthony Volpe owns a batting average of .220, and Ryan McMahon is hitting a stout .205. That futility only underlines how good the top of the order has been.

On the mound tonight, the Red Sox will turn to right-hander Sonny Gray, who has been one of their few reliable arms. A one-time Yankee, Gray takes the mound with a 6-1 record and a 3.06 ERA, while the Yankees counter with left-hander Ryan Weathers, who brings a 3.52 ERA to the bump.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, NESN

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-149), Boston Red Sox (+123)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+141), Red Sox +1.5 (-171)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Red Sox for June 5

Yankees: Ryan Weathers

Season Totals: 64.0 IP, 2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 75K, 19 BB

Ryan Weathers Season Totals: 64.0 IP, 2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 75K, 19 BB Red Sox: Sonny Gray

Season Totals: 50.0 IP, 6-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41K, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu – 3-11 in the series against Baltimore

– 3-11 in the series against Baltimore Ceddanne Rafaela – 6-13 in the series against Baltimore

– 6-13 in the series against Baltimore Jarren Duran – 2-13 in the series against Baltimore

– 2-13 in the series against Baltimore Paul Goldschmidt — 5-12 in the series against Cleveland and has hit in 9 straight games (13-39)

— 5-12 in the series against Cleveland and has hit in 9 straight games (13-39) Clay Bellinger – 3-10 in the series against Cleveland

– 3-10 in the series against Cleveland Jose Caballero – 2-10 in the series against Cleveland



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Red Sox

The Red Sox are 25-36 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 30-32 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 28 times in Boston’s 61 games this season (28-31-2)

The OVER has cashed 28 times in the Yankees’ 62 games this season (28-31-3)

'Do not sleep' on Giants' Eldridge James Schiano explains why the Giants' Bryce Eldridge could be coming into a major opportunity.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0

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