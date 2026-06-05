Dodgers vs Angels Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5

The battle of Los Angeles is on this weekend when the Dodgers (40-23) and Angels (24-39) meet for a three-game set. This will be the second series between the two as the Dodgers swept the Angels outscoring them 31-3 through three games.

The Dodgers are coming off a loss to the Diamondbacks, 3-2, losing on a solo homer in the ninth. Los Angeles is 9-3 over the last 12 games, but 3-3 in the past six. Shohei Ohtani received a day off yesterday and is expected back in the lineup for the series opener versus the Angels.

The Angels beat the Rockies, 11-4 on Wednesday, which followed up three straight losses. Los Angeles is 3-6 over the last nine games after they won a season-high four straight games. Both the Angels and Dodgers are top six in batting average over the last seven and 15 days.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Angels at Dodgers



Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-199), Los Angeles Angels (+163)

Spread: Angels +1.5 (-131), Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Dodgers



Friday’s pitching matchup (June 5): Reid Detmers vs. Roki Sasaki



Angels: Reid Detmers

2026 stats: 68.0 IP, 2-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 Ks, 22 BB



Dodgers: Roki Sasaki

2026 Stats: 51.0 IP, 3-3, 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 Ks, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .301 with 66 hits and 114 total bases over 219 at-bats

is hitting .301 with 66 hits and 114 total bases over 219 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .243 with 54 hits and 48 strikeouts over 222 at-bats

is hitting .243 with 54 hits and 48 strikeouts over 222 at-bats The Angels’ Oswald Peraza is hitting .283 with 49 hits and 80 total bases over 173 at-bats

is hitting .283 with 49 hits and 80 total bases over 173 at-bats The Angels’ Jorge Soler is hitting .220 with 47 hits and 76 strikeouts over 214 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Dodgers



The Dodgers are 33-30 ATS

The Angels are 30-33 ATS

The Dodgers are 37-26 to the Under, ranking first

The Angels are 32-31 to the Under

The Dodgers are 15-16 ATS at home

The Angels are 14-18 ATS on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Angels

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Angels and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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