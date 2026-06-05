Tigers vs. Mariners prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5

The Tigers (25-38) open a three-game set at Comerica Park tonight against the Seatle Mariners (33-30).

Although their eight-game winning streak was snapped yesterday in an 8-1 loss to the Mets, Seattle has ascended to the top of the American League West over the course of the last week. Their bats have heated up to outscore their opponents by 23 runs over the last nine games. Detroit, meanwhile, continues to try and stay afloat without Tarik Skubal atop their rotation. The Tigers take the field tonight fresh off of a three-game sweep of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Detroit scored 25 runs over the three games while allowing just 11 and only two over the past two games. Before you get too excited, though, that sweep followed three straight losses to the White Sox. Again, just trying to stay afloat.

The top of the order for Seattle has led the way offensively for Seattle with Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena driving production. Rodríguez has been consistent for the majority of the season. He is 11-for-44 over his last 10 games with five home runs and 11 RBI. Arozarena has been right there with him. He has six homers and 26 RBI on the season. The Mariners as a team are hitting .286 over their last 10 games. Detroit has leaned on a handful of hot bats to generate offense. Rookie infielder Kevin McGonigle has been one of the team’s most productive hitters over the past 10 games, batting .371 with a .463 OBP, while Riley Greene is hitting .367 with a .986 OPS over that same stretch.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features right-hander Bryan Woo for Seattle against lefty Framber Valdez for Detroit. Woo takes the mound with a record of 5-3 and a 3.44 ERA along with a solid 0.96 WHIP. Valdez, on the other hand, has struggled to find consistency since signing as a free agent in Detroit this past offseason. The veteran brings a 2-4 record and 4.39 ERA to the bump tonight. At 1.32, his WHIP is less impressive than that of his counterpart tonight.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Tigers vs. Mariners

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Mariners.TV, Tigers.TV

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The Latest Odds: Tigers vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (+102), Seattle Mariners (-123)

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-167), Mariners -1.5 (+138)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Tigers vs. Mariners for June 5

Tigers: Framber Valdez

Season Totals: 67.2 IP, 2-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54K, 25 BB

Framber Valdez Season Totals: 67.2 IP, 2-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54K, 25 BB Mariners: Bryan Woo

Season Totals: 70.2 IP, 5-3, 3.44 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 68K, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Tigers vs. Mariners

Dillon Dingler was 6-13 in the series against the Rays

was 6-13 in the series against the Rays Gleyber Torres was 4-9 in the series against the Rays

was 4-9 in the series against the Rays Spencer Torkelson was 2-10 in the series against the Rays

was 2-10 in the series against the Rays Josh Naylor was 1-7 in the series against the Mets

was 1-7 in the series against the Mets J.P. Crawford was 3-10 in the series against the Mets

was 3-10 in the series against the Mets Luke Raley was 0-11 in the series against the Mets

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Tigers vs. Mariners

The Tigers are 31-32 on the Run Line this season

The Mariners are 24-39 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 29 times in Seattle’s 63 games this season (29-32-2)

The OVER has cashed 27 times in Detroit’s 63 games this season (27-32-4)

Breaking down stats that could frustrate a pitcher Ahmed Fareed and CC Sabathia dive into a handful of pitcher frustrations, examining the affects of home-to-home trots and wasted pitches that turn into big hits.

Expert picks & predictions: Tigers vs. Mariners

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Mariners:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mariners on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5

Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Mariners Team Total OVER 3.5 runs

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