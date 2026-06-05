Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 5

The Orioles (30-33) open a weekend set in Toronto tonight against the Blue Jays (30-33).

The American East rivals bring identical records to the field tonight. Each sits eight games behind the Rays in the American League East but just ½ game out of the final Wild Card spot. The O’s arrive in Toronto playing well of late, going 7-3 over its last 10 games and outscoring opponents by 20 runs over the past 10 games. Toronto has been more inconsistent at 5-5 over that same stretch including a four-game split with these Orioles to close out May.

Baltimore’s offense has been trending upward over the last ten games. The Orioles as a team are hitting .281 over their last 10 games. Leody Taveras has been one of the team’s hottest hitters over the past 10 games, going 11-for-37, while Pete Alonso continues to anchor the lineup with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Toronto’s lineup has shown pop at times but lacks consistency. Nathan Lukes is 15-for-33 over his last 10 games, while Ernie Clement continues to lead the team in batting average, hitting .308 on the season. The Blue Jays have hit .275 over their last 10 games.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features a pair of right-handers in Baltimore’s Brandon Young and Toronto’s Trey Yesavage. Young allows plenty of traffic on the bases but takes the pill with a record of 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. Yesavage burst on the scene last postseason for the Jays and has been one of the more effective young arms in the American League, posting a record of 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. A true strength of Yesavage is his ability to limit hard contact, including not allowing a home run through 37 innings this season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MASN

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The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+124), Toronto Blue Jays (-149)

Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-163), Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Blue Jays for June 5

Orioles: Brandon Young

Season Totals: 43.0 IP, 3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33K, 17 BB

Brandon Young Season Totals: 43.0 IP, 3-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33K, 17 BB Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage

Season Totals: 37.0 IP, 2-2, 3.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 39K, 17 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Ernie Clement was 6-13 in Toronto’s series earlier this week against the Braves

was 6-13 in Toronto’s series earlier this week against the Braves Despite hitting .300 for the season, Vlad Guerrero Jr. has only 3 HRs

has only 3 HRs George Springer is 4-25 (.160) over his last 6 games

is 4-25 (.160) over his last 6 games Gunnar Henderson was 3-17 last weekend against the Blue Jays

was 3-17 last weekend against the Blue Jays Pete Alonso has hit safely in 8 straight games (11-33) and in 10 of his last 11 (15-44)

has hit safely in 8 straight games (11-33) and in 10 of his last 11 (15-44) Taylor Ward was 6-13 in the series against the Red Sox

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 29-34 on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 30-33 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 35 times in Baltimore’s 63 games this season (35-26-2)

The OVER has cashed 30 times in Toronto’s 63 games this season (30-33-3)

Astros activate Hader (biceps) off 60-day IL The Houston Astros activated closer Josh Hader off the 60-day IL Tuesday. Hader has not pitched in MLB since August of last year due to a shoulder and biceps strain.

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8

First Five: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Toronto to lead after 5 Innings

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