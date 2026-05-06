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Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG

May 6, 2026 09:22 AM
Devin McCourty and Mike Florio react to a pair of defensive veterans finding new homes, as Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks and DJ Reader signed with the New York Giants.

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