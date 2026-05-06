McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A relaxed Rory McIlroy says he’s more motivated than ever after Masters repeat
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Trailing 2-0 in series, Flyers hope return home can fuel comeback against Hurricanes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Will Golden Tempo run in 2026 Preakness Stakes? Can Kentucky Derby winner complete Triple Crown?
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Top Clips
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
A relaxed Rory McIlroy says he’s more motivated than ever after Masters repeat
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Trailing 2-0 in series, Flyers hope return home can fuel comeback against Hurricanes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Will Golden Tempo run in 2026 Preakness Stakes? Can Kentucky Derby winner complete Triple Crown?
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Top Clips
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA playoff action! Click here for full schedule and scores
Close
Watch Now
McDaniels has been a ‘playoff riser’ for Wolves
May 6, 2026 06:57 PM
Pierre Andresen is riding the momentum with the New York Knicks as part of his pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook, in addition to a “playoff riser” in Jaden McDaniels.
Related Videos
04:07
Braun calls himself the ‘vocal leader’ of Nuggets
02:33
Is volume 3-point shooting playoff viable?
06:32
Cavs have been disappointing to watch in playoffs
02:41
Jones looks to provide ‘a good time’ with NBA
01:15
Embiid ruled out for Game 2 against the Knicks
01:34
LeBron doing it all for Lakers in postseason
01:25
Harris continues to impress for Pistons
01:43
Edwards, Gobert leading Wolves early in semis
01:39
Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
01:53
Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
03:29
How will 76ers, Spurs adjust in Game 2s?
05:10
Turnovers plague Cavs in Game 1 against Pistons
06:35
Holmgren ‘kept it simple’ leading OKC in Game 1
02:06
SGA, Thunder click in Game 1 win over Los Angeles
55
SGA praises Thunder effort in Game 1 win over LA
02:00
HLs: Thunder strike first, take Game 1 vs Lakers
01:59
Highlights: Pistons fend off Cavs in Game 1
01:26
Detroit’s team effort shines in Game 1 vs Cavs
01:05
Cunningham calls Game 1 vs Cavs a ‘great team win’
06:45
SGA’s reason why: Maximizing my potential
04:58
How can the Lakers challenge OKC?
05:16
Pistons must have ‘hit first’ mentality vs Cavs
05:07
Ujiri’s plan for Mavs? ‘Turn a prince into a king’
02:32
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch
02:36
Who has the edge when Cavaliers take on Pistons?
07:19
Previewing Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Game 1s
02:16
Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots
07:02
Knicks’ defense smothered 76ers in Game 1
04:41
Conley unpacks how Timberwolves neutralized Spurs
02:02
HLs: Wolves take tightly contested Game 1 vs Spurs
Latest Clips
02:00
WNBA MVP candidates for the 2026 season
03:15
HLs: Houston’s Flemings was a BLUR in 2025-26
03:05
Are the Wings a top contender for 2026 WNBA title?
01:23
Can Okamoto turn hot streak into consistency?
01:40
Reds to be without closer Pagan
01:39
Report: Correa (ankle) to miss rest of 2026
01:28
Mendoza taking snaps under center at minicamp
01:18
Falcons cautious about Penix Jr.'s injury recovery
04:15
Did Brown signal he wants out on live stream?
06:34
Lakers must be ‘perfect’ to have any chance at OKC
04:41
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
02:26
‘A lot of pitchers’ will be in mix for AL Cy Young
02:31
Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL
03:15
Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies
02:58
Tigers can turn it around despite Skubal’s injury
01:42
Phillies reborn in fresh start under Mattingly
57
RG3 races in 400mH semis at 2008 Olympic Trials
03:06
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
02:41
Would players sit one game of an 18-game season?
05:39
Kraft hopes NFL expands to 18 regular season games
11:25
Looking back at how DAL ‘mishandled’ Parsons trade
04:20
Why schedule will be ‘very important’ for Bengals
07:00
Have Bengals added enough around Burrow?
12:28
NFL needs officiating to be ‘main focus’ of refs
11:49
Report: Talks between NFL, NFLRA have progressed
14:06
Diggs found not guilty of assault, strangulation
12:20
Factors at play in Diggs being found not guilty
01:36
Sarratt can ‘take on’ Likely’s role with Ravens
01:34
Etienne Jr.'s fantasy value ‘contingent’ on Kamara
01:44
Target Red Sox’ Anthony for trade amid injury
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue