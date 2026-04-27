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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals
Lane Thomas’ 10th-inning homer leads Royals over Angels 11-9
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Hagel scores twice in 3rd, Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 4 to tie series
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Coco Gauff overcomes vomiting on court to beat Sorana Cirstea in Madrid

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Highlights: Celtics trounce Sixers, take 3-1 lead

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Watch Now

Pritchard pushes Celtics one step closer to semis

April 26, 2026 10:17 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers face an uphill battle after Payton Pritchard's "unbelievable" effort for the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to propel them to a 3-1 series lead.

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