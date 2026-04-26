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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 5-1 win and 1st-round sweep of LA Kings, ending Anze Kopitar’s career
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Carson Hocevar earns 1st NASCAR Cup victory with last-lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway

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Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
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Hosmer: Red Sox firing Cora ‘doesn’t add up’

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Watch Now

Unpacking feisty Game 4 between Nuggets, T'Wolves

April 26, 2026 07:02 PM
NBA Showtime breaks down a wild Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves that saw tempers flare late and crushing injuries to Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards.

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