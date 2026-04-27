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HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4

April 26, 2026 10:52 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
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