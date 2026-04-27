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HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
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HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
Watch highlights from the first round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
Morikawa ‘learned a lot’ during tough RBC Heritage
Morikawa 'learned a lot' during tough RBC Heritage
Collin Morikawa discusses playing through a nagging back injury at the RBC Heritage, making the week a 'grind' but ultimately something he can hang his hat on with a T-4 finish.
Fitzpatrick: ‘No better feeling’ than playoff wins
Fitzpatrick: 'No better feeling' than playoff wins
Matt Fitzpatrick reflects on winning the 2026 RBC Heritage at a course that's extremely special to him in Hilton Head, explaining that 'words don't do it justice' when describing his feelings.
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
Scheffler on Woodland: He's 'inspirational'
Scottie Scheffler reflects on the impact Gary Woodland has had on him as a golfer and praises his performance so far at the RBC Heritage, where he finished Round 3 tied for 6th place at 12-under.
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
Ludvig Åberg spoke with the media after a strong first round at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 63 to be 8-under and lead heading into Friday's second round.