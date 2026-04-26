Witt Jr. crushes first home run of the season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Chevron Championship payout: Nelly Korda’s payout and full earnings table
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
2026 Chevron Championship ends with a Nelly Korda coronation — and a cannonball
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle arrives, Josh Jung is on a heater, closer chaos remains
Eric Samulski
,
+1 More
Eric Samulski
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning
Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Chevron Championship payout: Nelly Korda’s payout and full earnings table
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
2026 Chevron Championship ends with a Nelly Korda coronation — and a cannonball
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle arrives, Josh Jung is on a heater, closer chaos remains
Eric Samulski
,
+1 More
Eric Samulski
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning
Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Witt Jr. crushes first home run of the season
April 26, 2026 05:58 PM
With the rain coming down in Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr. smokes his first home run of the season to chip away at the Angels' lead.
Related Videos
52
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning
53
Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall
01:45
Who will play shortstop for Mets with Lindor hurt?
01:26
Rookie Ritchie had ‘impressive’ debut for Braves
01:47
Wheeler’s return ‘not a moment too soon’ for PHI
01:21
Mets snap skid as Soto returns, Lindor exits
01:23
Inside Raleigh’s underlying metrics so far
01:27
Murakami should be on every baseball fan’s radar
01:48
Soriano has taken ‘massive step forward’ this year
01:40
Giolito profiles as fantasy SP streamer with SD
01:38
Tolle must be ‘added in all formats’ with Gray out
01:18
Inside the numbers behind Wood’s ‘power surge’
01:54
Cardinals’ closer O’Brien is ‘for real’
02:20
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
03:09
Braves flourishing despite missing key pieces
02:14
Red Sox are putting ‘a lot of pressure’ on Anthony
06:10
Buy or sell hot starts for Trout, Pages, Stewart
01:52
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined
01:48
Abel’s move to IL puts fantasy value in flux
01:43
Iglesias on IL lines Suarez up as top-five closer
30
Trout, Witt Jr. face off on Sunday Night Baseball
01:52
Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out
01:36
Stowers ‘looked pretty good’ in season debut
01:48
Jackson ‘worthy of being added’ in fantasy leagues
01:38
Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out?
01:34
Braves look ‘dangerous’ after sweeping Phillies
02:00
HLs: Braves win fifth straight, sweep Phillies
01:26
Harris II unpacks three-hit night against Phillies
01:11
Acuña Jr. makes game-saving catch to finish sweep
47
Albies, small ball fuel Braves’ three-run fifth
Latest Clips
17:12
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
16:53
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026
55:06
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026
05:41
Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
24:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia
01:04
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
40
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
01:14
Webb ‘went full send’ for runner-up at Philly
02:10
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
53
Lawrence has ‘extra fuel’ after losing red plate
01:16
Roczen ‘really enjoying’ late surge in season
02:20
Roczen battles mud for 450 points lead at Philly
03:12
Davies storms to 250 East title in Philadelphia
02:12
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
02:01
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
01:59
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO
02:21
What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft
03:06
Giants ‘undecided’ in signing back OBJ
01:39
Florio: Tisch in Giants draft room a bad look
01:53
Cardinals’ QB situation more in the air with Beck
01:54
Steelers drafting QB Allar is ‘awkward’
01:52
Eagles jump in front of Steelers to draft Lemon
01:57
Raiders scoop up falling McCoy in fourth round
02:04
Vikings trade Greenard to Eagles to save cap
05:33
Keys for Pistons, Magic with Orlando up 2-1
03:38
Hart: Knicks must continue urgency in Game 5
02:51
Spike Lee stops by after Knicks take Game 4 in ATL
02:00
Highlights: Knicks lock down Hawks to even series
01:59
McVay was ‘salty’ that Rams drafted Simpson
01:29
Towns: Knicks understood magnitude of Game 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue