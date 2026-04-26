Lawrence has 'extra fuel' after losing red plate

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Draft Grades for all NFC Teams: Giants earn high marks, 49ers get an F
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
2026 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Browns make strides, Jaguars get flunked
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Crosby and Letang strike as the Penguins stave off a sweep with a 4-2 Game 4 win over Flyers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Draft Grades for all NFC Teams: Giants earn high marks, 49ers get an F
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
2026 NFL Draft Grades for all AFC Teams: Browns make strides, Jaguars get flunked
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Crosby and Letang strike as the Penguins stave off a sweep with a 4-2 Game 4 win over Flyers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lawrence has 'extra fuel' after losing red plate
April 25, 2026 11:22 PM
Hunter Lawrence explains why his third-place finish at Philadelphia and a few '"oh crap" moments' gives him some 'extra fuel' ahead of Denver and Salt Lake City after losing the red plate.
Latest Clips
01:04
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
40
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
02:10
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
01:16
Roczen ‘really enjoying’ late surge in season
01:14
Webb ‘went full send’ for runner-up at Philly
02:20
Roczen battles mud for 450 points lead at Philly
03:12
Davies storms to 250 East title in Philadelphia
02:12
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
02:01
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
01:59
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO
02:21
What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft
03:06
Giants ‘undecided’ in signing back OBJ
01:39
Florio: Tisch in Giants draft room a bad look
01:53
Cardinals’ QB situation more in the air with Beck
01:54
Steelers drafting QB Allar is ‘awkward’
01:52
Eagles jump in front of Steelers to draft Lemon
01:57
Raiders scoop up falling McCoy in fourth round
02:04
Vikings trade Greenard to Eagles to save cap
05:33
Keys for Pistons, Magic with Orlando up 2-1
03:38
Hart: Knicks must continue urgency in Game 5
02:51
Spike Lee stops by after Knicks take Game 4 in ATL
02:00
Highlights: Knicks lock down Hawks to even series
01:59
McVay was ‘salty’ that Rams drafted Simpson
01:29
Towns: Knicks understood magnitude of Game 4
55
Bridges hits blind shot on the floor after whistle
01:54
SGA sets playoff career-high in Game 3 against PHX
01:59
Highlights: Thunder roll past Suns behind SGA’s 42
01:07
Thunder take commanding 3-0 series lead over Suns
45
SGA credits OKC for staying true to principles
01:36
Magic show great resolve in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue