Caglianone launches game-tying HR in bottom ninth

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven
Coco Gauff overcomes vomiting on court to beat Sorana Cirstea in Madrid
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-St. Johns at Kansas
Star freshmen Darryn Peterson at Kansas, Cameron Boozer at Duke declare for NBA draft
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphi_260426.jpg
Highlights: Celtics trounce Sixers, take 3-1 lead
nbc_mlb_thomasintv_260426.jpg
Thomas: First career walk-off hit ‘feels awesome’
nbc_nba_pritchardpostgameintv_260426.jpg
Pritchard: ‘I just try to change the energy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven
Coco Gauff overcomes vomiting on court to beat Sorana Cirstea in Madrid
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-St. Johns at Kansas
Star freshmen Darryn Peterson at Kansas, Cameron Boozer at Duke declare for NBA draft
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphi_260426.jpg
Highlights: Celtics trounce Sixers, take 3-1 lead
nbc_mlb_thomasintv_260426.jpg
Thomas: First career walk-off hit ‘feels awesome’
nbc_nba_pritchardpostgameintv_260426.jpg
Pritchard: ‘I just try to change the energy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Caglianone launches game-tying HR in bottom ninth

April 26, 2026 09:12 PM
With the Royals down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Jac Caglianone launches a two-run home run just around the foul pole to tie things up with the Angels.

Related Videos

nbc_mlb_thomasintv_260426.jpg
01:22
Thomas: First career walk-off hit ‘feels awesome’
thomas_MPX.jpg
02:00
Thomas jacks walk-off three-run HR to sweep Angels
nbc_mlb_surprisingteam_260426.jpg
03:11
Reds, Athletics among MLB’s most surprising teams
nbc_mlb_coratalk_260426.jpg
04:49
Hosmer: Red Sox firing Cora ‘doesn’t add up’
nbc_mlb_wittjrhr_260426.jpg
01:16
Witt Jr. crushes first home run of the season
nbc_mlb_laainningtwo_260426.jpg
52
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning
trout_mpx_hr.jpg
53
Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall
nbc_roto_lindorv2_260424.jpg
01:45
Who will play shortstop for Mets with Lindor hurt?
nbc_roto_ritchie_260424.jpg
01:26
Rookie Ritchie had ‘impressive’ debut for Braves
nbc_roto_wheeler_260424.jpg
01:47
Wheeler’s return ‘not a moment too soon’ for PHI
nbc_roto_juansoto_260423.jpg
01:21
Mets snap skid as Soto returns, Lindor exits
nbc_roto_calraleigh_260423.jpg
01:23
Inside Raleigh’s underlying metrics so far
nbc_roto_murakami_260423.jpg
01:27
Murakami should be on every baseball fan’s radar
nbc_roto_josesoriano_260423.jpg
01:48
Soriano has taken ‘massive step forward’ this year
nbc_roto_lucasgiolito_260422.jpg
01:40
Giolito profiles as fantasy SP streamer with SD
tolle_mpx.jpg
01:38
Tolle must be ‘added in all formats’ with Gray out
nbc_roto_jameswood_260422.jpg
01:18
Inside the numbers behind Wood’s ‘power surge’
nbc_roto_rileyobrien_260422.jpg
01:54
Cardinals’ closer O’Brien is ‘for real’
nbc_mlb_mets_260422.jpg
02:20
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
nbc_mlb_topteams_260422.jpg
03:09
Braves flourishing despite missing key pieces
ROMAN_MPX.jpg
02:14
Red Sox are putting ‘a lot of pressure’ on Anthony
TROUT_MPX.jpg
06:10
Buy or sell hot starts for Trout, Pages, Stewart
nbc_roto_edwindiaz_260421.jpg
01:52
Expect closer by committee with Diaz sidelined
nbc_roto_mickabel_260421.jpg
01:48
Abel’s move to IL puts fantasy value in flux
nbc_roto_raiseliglesias_260421.jpg
01:43
Iglesias on IL lines Suarez up as top-five closer
nbc_mlb_angelsroyals_260421.jpg
30
Trout, Witt Jr. face off on Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_roto_jhoanduran_260420.jpg
01:52
Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out
nbc_roto_kylestowers_260420.jpg
01:36
Stowers ‘looked pretty good’ in season debut
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_260420.jpg
01:48
Jackson ‘worthy of being added’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_palencia_260420.jpg
01:38
Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_bosphi_260426.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics trounce Sixers, take 3-1 lead
nbc_nba_pritchardpostgameintv_260426.jpg
01:12
Pritchard: ‘I just try to change the energy’
nbc_nba_tomlinnews_v2_260426.jpg
03:51
Tomlin joining Football Night in America this fall
nbc_nas_cupdega_260426.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
nbc_nba_nugtimbhl_260426.jpg
04:56
Unpacking feisty Game 4 between Nuggets, T’Wolves
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260426.jpg
17:12
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
nbc_cyc_liegefemmeshls_260426.jpg
16:53
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026
nbc_cyc_liegemenshls_260426.jpg
55:06
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026
nbc_nfl_connordraftreax_260426.jpg
05:41
Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_moto_smx_ehlv2_260425.jpg
24:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia
nbc_moto_seth_intrv_260425.jpg
01:04
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
nbc_moto_daxton_260425.jpg
40
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
nbc_moto_cole_intrv_260425v2.jpg
02:10
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
nbc_moto_hunter_260425.jpg
53
Lawrence has ‘extra fuel’ after losing red plate
roczint_raw_260426.jpg
01:16
Roczen ‘really enjoying’ late surge in season
nbc_moto_cooper_260425.jpg
01:14
Webb ‘went full send’ for runner-up at Philly
450_recap_raw_260425.jpg
02:20
Roczen battles mud for 450 points lead at Philly
250_recap_raw_260425.jpg
03:12
Davies storms to 250 East title in Philadelphia
nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
02:12
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
02:01
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
01:59
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO
nbc_pft_vrabelpatriots_260425.jpg
02:21
What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft
nbc_pft_giantsobj_260425.jpg
03:06
Giants ‘undecided’ in signing back OBJ
nbc_pft_tischdraft_260425.jpg
01:39
Florio: Tisch in Giants draft room a bad look
nbc_pft_cardinalsbeckv2_260425.jpg
01:53
Cardinals’ QB situation more in the air with Beck
nbc_pft_steelersallarv2_260425.jpg
01:54
Steelers drafting QB Allar is ‘awkward’
nbc_pft_steelerslemonv2_260425.jpg
01:52
Eagles jump in front of Steelers to draft Lemon
nbc_pft_raidersmccoyv2_260425.jpg
01:57
Raiders scoop up falling McCoy in fourth round
nbc_pft_vikingstradev2_260425.jpg
02:04
Vikings trade Greenard to Eagles to save cap
nbc_nba_magicpistonrecap_260425.jpg
05:33
Keys for Pistons, Magic with Orlando up 2-1